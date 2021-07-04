CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $31.39 on Friday. CAE has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CAE will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CAE by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 907,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,844,000 after buying an additional 115,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth $79,964,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the first quarter worth $6,307,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in CAE by 2.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CAE during the first quarter worth $414,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAE. TD Securities cut their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

