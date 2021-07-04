Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $880.00

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 880 ($11.50) and last traded at GBX 890 ($11.63), with a volume of 3340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 910 ($11.89).

The company has a market capitalization of £109.68 million and a PE ratio of 8.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,051.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.11. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

