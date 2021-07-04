Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPE. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Johnson Rice raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of CPE opened at $57.17 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.49.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

