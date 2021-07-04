Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 4,967 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.19% of James River Group worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $36.93 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.21.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The company had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

