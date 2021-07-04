Cambiar Investors LLC Makes New Investment in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in NuVasive by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in NuVasive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NuVasive by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $67.40 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

