Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 22.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 463,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,264,000 after purchasing an additional 83,989 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 37.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 15.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 15.5% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 41,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $148.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $142.61 and a one year high of $191.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

