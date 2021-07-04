Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 8,155 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 38.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Zai Lab by 18,066.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 41,734 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 28.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 55.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 49,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,281,922.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $1,629,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,351,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 391,974 shares of company stock worth $63,712,349 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $175.90 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $71.79 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.72.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

