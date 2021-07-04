Cambiar Investors LLC Takes Position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 113,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of InnovAge at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.33. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $156.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

INNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.