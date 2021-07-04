Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Down 23.0% in June

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,400 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 863,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAJ. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canon during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 38.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

CAJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

CAJ traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $22.54. 194,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.38. Canon has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $25.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Canon will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

