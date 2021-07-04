Capital Bank & Trust Co Acquires 27,879 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 27,879 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.8% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $148,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after buying an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,668,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,919,253. The company has a market capitalization of $267.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.55. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

