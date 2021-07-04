Capital Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Trimble were worth $30,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,236,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 150.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,609,000 after buying an additional 1,690,309 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after buying an additional 1,445,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trimble by 957.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after buying an additional 1,149,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $82.57. 569,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,151. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.