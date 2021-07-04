Capital Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,387 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for 1.2% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $105,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $196.99. 1,372,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.27. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

