Capital Bank & Trust Co Purchases 21,568 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,275 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 21,568 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $47,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 208.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE traded up $8.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $593.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,825. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.96. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.29 and a one year high of $594.08. The stock has a market cap of $282.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

