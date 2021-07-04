Capital International Investors Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 3.23% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $2,008,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.77. 541,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,466. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.03. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.86 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.