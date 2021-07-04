Capital International Investors Has $2.45 Billion Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,345,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,321,522 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,451,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 10.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Enbridge by 16.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,019. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.20%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

