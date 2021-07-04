Capital International Investors Has $6.32 Billion Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for 1.6% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital International Investors owned about 5.43% of Charter Communications worth $6,318,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.7% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.24.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $731.92. The company had a trading volume of 509,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,758. The stock has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $689.83. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $520.48 and a twelve month high of $733.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

