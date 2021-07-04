Capital International Investors Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 4.16% of General Mills worth $1,554,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,264. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE:GIS remained flat at $$60.22 during midday trading on Friday. 3,086,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,110. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

