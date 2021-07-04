Capital International Investors Sells 613,813 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital International Investors lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,223,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 613,813 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,695,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Micron Technology by 24.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,454,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $80.33. 22,711,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,905,324. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

