Capital One Financial Initiates Coverage on Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of CHK opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of -1.26. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -12.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $161,788,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,749,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.