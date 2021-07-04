Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XEC. Morgan Stanley cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI cut Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

XEC opened at $73.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,939,000 after acquiring an additional 262,132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,089,000 after acquiring an additional 97,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,985,000 after acquiring an additional 268,743 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 18.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,269,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,425,000 after acquiring an additional 200,598 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

