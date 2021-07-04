CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) versus Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Financial Review

CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CardioGenics and Etsy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Etsy $1.73 billion 14.55 $349.25 million $2.69 73.45

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than CardioGenics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CardioGenics and Etsy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A Etsy 1 0 18 0 2.89

Etsy has a consensus price target of $223.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.87%. Given Etsy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Etsy is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Volatility and Risk

CardioGenics has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CardioGenics and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A Etsy 23.46% 73.44% 21.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Etsy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Etsy beats CardioGenics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CardioGenics Company Profile

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Etsy Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia to purchase discounted shipping labels. In addition, the company offers various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers to track orders, manage inventory, view metrics and statistics, and have conversations with their customers; Targeted Offers, a sales, promotion, and social media tool; educational resources, such as blog posts and video tutorials; Etsy Seller Handbook; and Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

