Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Update

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CZMWY stock opened at $198.34 on Friday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of $98.35 and a fifty-two week high of $198.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on CZMWY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

