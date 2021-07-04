Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $37.54 on Thursday. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.67.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

