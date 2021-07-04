Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of CUK stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 137,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

