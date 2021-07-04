Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Down 17.5% in June

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CUK stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.22. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 947.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.