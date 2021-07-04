Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $429.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report $429.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.57 million and the lowest is $424.90 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $368.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.73 million.

TAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

