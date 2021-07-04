Castweet Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a market capitalization of $212,994.95 and $17,372.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.70 or 0.00637108 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000133 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00162666 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000486 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Castweet Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

