CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 3.51% of CBIZ worth $60,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,272 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 95,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.40.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other CBIZ news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,872.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $140,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,559.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,309 shares of company stock valued at $911,400 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

