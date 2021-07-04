Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 44,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 640,315 shares.The stock last traded at $119.39 and had previously closed at $118.50.

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.47.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $114,156.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after buying an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,253,000 after buying an additional 328,284 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

