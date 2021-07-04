CCUniverse (UVU) Hits Market Capitalization of $14,323.83

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $14,323.83 and $485.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006618 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000073 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000228 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000903 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

UVU is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

