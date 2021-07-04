Celanese (NYSE:CE) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $175.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $168.00.

CE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.71.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese stock opened at $154.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.18. Celanese has a 12-month low of $83.09 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $207,356,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $4,482,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Celanese by 134.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Celanese by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 55,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Celanese by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.