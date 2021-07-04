Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CELTF shares. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Centamin stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Centamin has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

