Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading 2.3% Higher

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.54 and last traded at $28.54. 3,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 529,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $533,976.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 375,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,693.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Certara by 2,554.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Certara by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,023,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,551,000 after purchasing an additional 76,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Certara by 40.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,865,000 after purchasing an additional 801,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 153.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,877 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 93.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,066,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

