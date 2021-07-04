CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. CEVA posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,621,000 after purchasing an additional 84,474 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CEVA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 64,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55. CEVA has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

