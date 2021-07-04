CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CEVA. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -222.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 157.03 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,147,000 after buying an additional 301,423 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in CEVA by 528.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 223,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in CEVA by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,775,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

