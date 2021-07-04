CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 230.3% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after acquiring an additional 981,058 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 194.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after acquiring an additional 460,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 36.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after acquiring an additional 424,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after purchasing an additional 347,718 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

