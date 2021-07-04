CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Update

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

CF Industries stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

