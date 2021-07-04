Chainlink (LINK) Trading Up 12.1% This Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $8.34 billion and approximately $573.60 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for $19.09 or 0.00053819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

