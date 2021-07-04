Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Raised to $188.00 at Lake Street Capital

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $182.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chart Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.29.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $149.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.73. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

