Chiliz Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $109.34 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00053758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.61 or 0.00768894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,815.87 or 0.07941993 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,727 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

