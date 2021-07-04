Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.77 to $7.38. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,522.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $24.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.12 to $26.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $32.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.76 to $35.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,663.19.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $28.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,566.37. The stock had a trading volume of 225,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,892. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,404.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,061.25 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

