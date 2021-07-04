Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $21,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,663.19.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,566.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,061.25 and a one year high of $1,579.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,404.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

