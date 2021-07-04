CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Stake Raised by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 153,040.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,886 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.26% of CI Financial worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in CI Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.79. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $18.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

