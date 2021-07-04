CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Stock Position Raised by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 153,040.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,886 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.26% of CI Financial worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $5,310,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,447,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $784,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 84,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 107,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

CIXX opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $18.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.