CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,709 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,317. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV opened at $316.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 124.95, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.46. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.53 and a 52 week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

