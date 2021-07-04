CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,582 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 423,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INCY stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.