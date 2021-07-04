CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires New Shares in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 16,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PUK. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

