CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 4,591 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Snap by 27.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,879,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,583,000 after buying an additional 501,717 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Snap by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $3,250,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,451,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,207,000 after purchasing an additional 156,917 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,083,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $25,001,896.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,798,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,305,870.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,995,814 shares of company stock worth $246,878,968 over the last three months.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

