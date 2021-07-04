CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 562 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.21%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

