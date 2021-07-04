CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

NYSE BIO opened at $666.72 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $457.03 and a fifty-two week high of $689.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $610.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.